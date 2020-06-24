All apartments in Austin
6468 Hart Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6468 Hart Lane

6468 Hart Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6468 Hart Lane, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
6468 Hart Ln - 3 master suites full remodel! $2700 - 3 master suites, with walkin shower and walkin closets. Exceptional remodel inside and out. Features: 8 foot privacy fence on the sides, wrought iron on back for breath taking hill country and sunset views. Back patio features stained cedar ceilings, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Interior features: tile floors, recessed lighting, well insulated walls, attic and windows for high efficiency, high end appliances, pre-wired for all cable/satellite and internet options, Quartz counter tops, extra fridge. To apply visit www.nrpmaustin.com

(RLNE4590408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6468 Hart Lane have any available units?
6468 Hart Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6468 Hart Lane have?
Some of 6468 Hart Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6468 Hart Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6468 Hart Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6468 Hart Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6468 Hart Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6468 Hart Lane offer parking?
No, 6468 Hart Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6468 Hart Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6468 Hart Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6468 Hart Lane have a pool?
No, 6468 Hart Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6468 Hart Lane have accessible units?
No, 6468 Hart Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6468 Hart Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6468 Hart Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
