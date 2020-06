Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

EXECUTIVE ONE STORY IN THE BEAUTIFUL CIRCLE C COMMUNITY*PRIVATE STUDY OFF FRONT ENTRY*3 BEDROOMS*GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, STAINLESS APPL, REF INCLUDED OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM-PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING*BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS, TILE AND CARPET*LARGE MASTER WITH BATH FEATURING DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, & WALK IN CLOSET*SCREEN IN PORCH OVERLOOKING PRIVATE BACKYARD*PRIVACY FENCED WITH SHED FOR STORAGE*GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS*VERY EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN AUSTIN*