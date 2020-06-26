Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

6425 Williams Ridge Way Available 12/17/19 Stunning Northwest Hills Ranch - Supreme privacy abounds with this gorgeous single story home. Windows, nature & views in absolute unity. This home features a chef's kitchen with silestone counter tops, tile back-splash & stainless steel appliances plus a center island & walk-in pantry. Open living, hardwood & tile flooring through out. 2 dining areas, 2 living areas, 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Each & every room feels spacious & each bedroom enjoys a huge walk in closet. Ceilings are beautifully high, windows are tall & the home feels elegant & cozy. This home truly has everything! Covered patio in the private backyard w/ landscaping included. 2 car garage. Washer & dryer included.



No Cats Allowed



