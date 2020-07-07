6425 Westside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/981df380b7 ---- WOW! Completely remodeled townhouse ready to lease in the Northwest Hills community with easy access to Mopac and Central Austin. Must see to appreciate all the details and designer touches. Dual master bedrooms upstairs w/ ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The property features tons of storage and additional parking including a 2-car carport and off-street parking for multiple cars in the front on the home too. Walking distance to Allen Park, Award-winning schools, close to shopping & entertainment & just a few mins to DT Austin! *Bonus Amenity Included* HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and is included in the rent price. Convenient Location Extra Off Street Parking Walk To Park/Trails