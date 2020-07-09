All apartments in Austin
635 West 7th St.

635 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

635 West 7th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
guest suite
internet access
valet service
You turn on your new 70’’ Ultra Mega Triple HD TV where you see that bright red “Breaking News” ticker tape on CNN. Featured are group of archaeologists gently brushing away microscopic sand particles on a newly discovered ancient tablet in some hidden chamber. (Tragically, two of the excavators died when they triggered some ancient poison dart booby trap, RIP).

The camera zooms in on the tablet as an image slowly materializes. First, a large imposing structure towers over obviously lesser structures. Next to it, stands a powerfully radiant figure being worshipped by thousands of people below. It’s a scene of a god like monarch presiding over subjects from a palace. Fortunately, your Ultra HD TV is able to capture the subtle nuances of the tablet as the debris clears. That building…..it looks familiar. Eerily familiar. ….and that person….is it….no, it can’t be you wonder as...sweat beads starts to form on your forehead…..It’s you….you’re the one on the tablet. And that building...it’s your building. Things just got interesting.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Expansive balconies in every residence

Stylish quartz countertops

42-inch custom wood cabinetry

Built-in microwave and ovens

Unique pendant lighting

Under-mount stainless steel sinks

Beautiful tile backsplash in kitchen

Spacious walk-in closets

Whirlpool washer and dryer in every home

Built-in computer workstations

Nickel finished hardware

10-foot ceilings for an open, airy layout

French door refrigerators and flat top ranges

Contemporary wood-style flooring

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Expansive sun deck with infinity pool

24-hour fitness studio

Floor-to-ceiling windows

7-level private parking garage

Complimentary bicycle storage and repair room

Complimentary WiFi in amenity areas

Electric car charging stations

Luxury guest suite

Pet-friendly community

Relaxing terrace patios

Valet dry cleaning

24-hour emergency maintenance

Complimentary Whole Foods delivery

Barks & Bubbles on-site pet wash station

Complimentary bike available

Cyber business lounge and boardroom

LEED certified

Friendly on-site concierge

Resident lounge

Outdoor living area with kitchen and fireplace

_____________________

Good Day/Evening Sunshine!

I am Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating. We are a band of local taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. We have helped over a hundred people find the perfect place to live around Austin, and I’d love to do the same with you! You will get to borrow my vast apartment and or taco related wisdom as a local Austinite (one of the few left!). I am super free to work with. Please reach out to me! I’d love to help you too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 West 7th St. have any available units?
635 West 7th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 West 7th St. have?
Some of 635 West 7th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 West 7th St. currently offering any rent specials?
635 West 7th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 West 7th St. pet-friendly?
No, 635 West 7th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 635 West 7th St. offer parking?
Yes, 635 West 7th St. offers parking.
Does 635 West 7th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 West 7th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 West 7th St. have a pool?
Yes, 635 West 7th St. has a pool.
Does 635 West 7th St. have accessible units?
Yes, 635 West 7th St. has accessible units.
Does 635 West 7th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 West 7th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

