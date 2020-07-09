633 E. Stassney

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5da2d40ab ---- Taking center stage in Austin?s favorite neighborhood is a place where individuality rules: AGAVE AT SOUTH CONGRESS. The independent spirit of the SoCo district flows through every corner of our community. Enhance your active lifestyle with easy access to Lady Bird Lake and Zilker Park, or explore your surroundings and take in the eclectic local food scene. Enjoy the unique, laid-back Austin vibe at our resort-inspired pool, grill your own Texas barbecue, play a game of bocce or take advantage of our pet-friendly community with two on-site dog parks. Discover Agave at South Congress by scheduling your tour today.