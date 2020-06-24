Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

6310 Zadock Woods Drive Available 05/10/20 Legend Oaks Four Bedroom Knockout! - Fantastic home in Legend Oaks with an incredible, updated kitchen, a master bedroom and bathroom that are amazing! This home has all the amenities you could care for on a sprawling corner lot. Not to be missed! To schedule a virtual tour/walk-through, contact Rocio at (512) 520-7916.



Beautifully remodeled master bath and kitchen

Open floor plan with lots of natural light

Corner lot with native-plant landscaping and new cedar fence

Hardwoods and tile throughout

Custom Elfa shelving in master closet, laundry room, and garage

Friendly, social street with great neighbors and block parties

Close to neighborhood pool, green belts, Veloway, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, and parks

Supermarket, shops, restaurants, medical care, and movie theater all within 2 miles



