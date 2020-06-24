Amenities
6310 Zadock Woods Drive Available 05/10/20 Legend Oaks Four Bedroom Knockout! - Fantastic home in Legend Oaks with an incredible, updated kitchen, a master bedroom and bathroom that are amazing! This home has all the amenities you could care for on a sprawling corner lot. Not to be missed! To schedule a virtual tour/walk-through, contact Rocio at (512) 520-7916.
Beautifully remodeled master bath and kitchen
Open floor plan with lots of natural light
Corner lot with native-plant landscaping and new cedar fence
Hardwoods and tile throughout
Custom Elfa shelving in master closet, laundry room, and garage
Friendly, social street with great neighbors and block parties
Close to neighborhood pool, green belts, Veloway, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, and parks
Supermarket, shops, restaurants, medical care, and movie theater all within 2 miles
(RLNE4167351)