All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6310 Zadock Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6310 Zadock Woods Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

6310 Zadock Woods Drive

6310 Zadock Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6310 Zadock Woods Drive, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
6310 Zadock Woods Drive Available 05/10/20 Legend Oaks Four Bedroom Knockout! - Fantastic home in Legend Oaks with an incredible, updated kitchen, a master bedroom and bathroom that are amazing! This home has all the amenities you could care for on a sprawling corner lot. Not to be missed! To schedule a virtual tour/walk-through, contact Rocio at (512) 520-7916.

Beautifully remodeled master bath and kitchen
Open floor plan with lots of natural light
Corner lot with native-plant landscaping and new cedar fence
Hardwoods and tile throughout
Custom Elfa shelving in master closet, laundry room, and garage
Friendly, social street with great neighbors and block parties
Close to neighborhood pool, green belts, Veloway, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, and parks
Supermarket, shops, restaurants, medical care, and movie theater all within 2 miles

(RLNE4167351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Zadock Woods Drive have any available units?
6310 Zadock Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6310 Zadock Woods Drive have?
Some of 6310 Zadock Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 Zadock Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Zadock Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Zadock Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6310 Zadock Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6310 Zadock Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6310 Zadock Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 6310 Zadock Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6310 Zadock Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Zadock Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6310 Zadock Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 6310 Zadock Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 6310 Zadock Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Zadock Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6310 Zadock Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
45 Flats
4548 Avenue a
Austin, TX 78751
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736
Commons at Goodnight Ranch
2022 Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78747
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin