6307 Villa Rosa Way

Amenities
These Town homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convenience of being located in Tyler. Villa Rosa is a great place to call home! Features include: Granite counter-tops, ceramic tile flooring throughout, ,high ceilings, large walk in closets, spacious 3 bedroom 2 full baths 1,500 sg ft. Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove) security systems, (we maintain yard) sprinkler system, 2 car garage with 2 openers, and an open patio with privacy fence. We will also pay your water and trash bill. Pet friendly!