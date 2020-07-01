All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6307 Villa Rosa Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6307 Villa Rosa Way
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:54 AM

6307 Villa Rosa Way

6307 Villa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6307 Villa, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
These Town homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convenience of being located in Tyler. Villa Rosa is a great place to call home! Features include: Granite counter-tops, ceramic tile flooring throughout, ,high ceilings, large walk in closets, spacious 3 bedroom 2 full baths 1,500 sg ft. Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove) security systems, (we maintain yard) sprinkler system, 2 car garage with 2 openers, and an open patio with privacy fence. We will also pay your water and trash bill. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 Villa Rosa Way have any available units?
6307 Villa Rosa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6307 Villa Rosa Way have?
Some of 6307 Villa Rosa Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6307 Villa Rosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
6307 Villa Rosa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 Villa Rosa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6307 Villa Rosa Way is pet friendly.
Does 6307 Villa Rosa Way offer parking?
Yes, 6307 Villa Rosa Way offers parking.
Does 6307 Villa Rosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6307 Villa Rosa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 Villa Rosa Way have a pool?
No, 6307 Villa Rosa Way does not have a pool.
Does 6307 Villa Rosa Way have accessible units?
No, 6307 Villa Rosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 Villa Rosa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6307 Villa Rosa Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St
Austin, TX 78722
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd
Austin, TX 78753
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin