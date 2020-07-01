6307 Villa Rosa Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

These Town homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convenience of being located in Tyler. Villa Rosa is a great place to call home! Features include: Granite counter-tops, ceramic tile flooring throughout, ,high ceilings, large walk in closets, spacious 3 bedroom 2 full baths 1,500 sg ft. Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove) security systems, (we maintain yard) sprinkler system, 2 car garage with 2 openers, and an open patio with privacy fence. We will also pay your water and trash bill. Pet friendly!