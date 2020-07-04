All apartments in Austin
6306 Vioitha Dr Unit A
6306 Vioitha Dr Unit A

6306 Vioitha Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Vioitha Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
6306 Vioitha Dr Unit A Available 06/08/20 Modern Remodeled 2 bedroom in University Park! - This Modern remodeled home is a must-see! Great Location! Front house to duplex with a fenced in the yard. This home will not last, inquire today on how to view the property.

We are offering a Video tour while the home is being occupied. Ask for more details.

IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Covered Carport / Street Parking
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1969

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Located close to the desirable Mueller area!
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- Fenced in Yard!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5760198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

