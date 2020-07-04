Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

6306 Vioitha Dr Unit A Available 06/08/20 Modern Remodeled 2 bedroom in University Park! - This Modern remodeled home is a must-see! Great Location! Front house to duplex with a fenced in the yard. This home will not last, inquire today on how to view the property.



We are offering a Video tour while the home is being occupied. Ask for more details.



IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Covered Carport / Street Parking

NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1969



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Located close to the desirable Mueller area!

- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Granite Countertops!

- Fenced in Yard!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5760198)