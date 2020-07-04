Amenities
6306 Vioitha Dr Unit A Available 06/08/20 Modern Remodeled 2 bedroom in University Park! - This Modern remodeled home is a must-see! Great Location! Front house to duplex with a fenced in the yard. This home will not last, inquire today on how to view the property.
We are offering a Video tour while the home is being occupied. Ask for more details.
IMPORTANT DETAILS:
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Covered Carport / Street Parking
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1969
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Located close to the desirable Mueller area!
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- Fenced in Yard!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
