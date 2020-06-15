6201 SNEED COVE

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated 24hr gym pool ceiling fan volleyball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access volleyball court

This sought-after location gives you quick access to IH-35, downtown Austin, the airport and countless major employers. Come home to a beautiful apartment with thoughtful finishes including upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, generously-sized closets and a gorgeous kitchen. Inside the community you'll find a sand volleyball court, relaxation stations with Wi-Fi, a 24/7 fitness center, BBQ grills and a cascading pool with a hot tub! This red-hot deal won't last long, inquire today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.