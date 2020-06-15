All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6201 SNEED COVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6201 SNEED COVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

6201 SNEED COVE

6201 Sneed Cove · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6201 Sneed Cove, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
This sought-after location gives you quick access to IH-35, downtown Austin, the airport and countless major employers. Come home to a beautiful apartment with thoughtful finishes including upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, generously-sized closets and a gorgeous kitchen. Inside the community you'll find a sand volleyball court, relaxation stations with Wi-Fi, a 24/7 fitness center, BBQ grills and a cascading pool with a hot tub! This red-hot deal won't last long, inquire today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 SNEED COVE have any available units?
6201 SNEED COVE has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 SNEED COVE have?
Some of 6201 SNEED COVE's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 SNEED COVE currently offering any rent specials?
6201 SNEED COVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 SNEED COVE pet-friendly?
No, 6201 SNEED COVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6201 SNEED COVE offer parking?
No, 6201 SNEED COVE does not offer parking.
Does 6201 SNEED COVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 SNEED COVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 SNEED COVE have a pool?
Yes, 6201 SNEED COVE has a pool.
Does 6201 SNEED COVE have accessible units?
No, 6201 SNEED COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 SNEED COVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 SNEED COVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6201 SNEED COVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78746
Polo Club
8519 Cahill Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity