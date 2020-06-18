608 Clayton Ln

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
Oh no! You've just been bitten by a spider! But not any old omg burn down the house it's a spider kind of spider. This is more like that super power infusing kind spider that came out of some secret lab of some presumably evil corporation. But unlike that other superhero who can spin webs or punch really hard or other spider person like things, you've been granted the special power of finding the coolest apartment to live in! Imbued with a greater sense of confidence, you find yourself perusing the great and wonderful list that Craig made. And you've come upon the perfect apartment. This one, obviously!
Apartment Amenities
LED designer pendant lighting
Energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances
Downtown views
9 & 10 foot ceilings
Wood-style flooring in kitchen
Tile flooring in baths
Washer/dryer included in all homes
Elegant finishes and designer fixtures
Wood shelving in linen and walk-in closets
Community Amenities
Aqua lounge
Aquatic Plaza
Bike storage
Clubhouse with business center and high-speed Wi-Fi
Controlled access for parking and building
Outdoor courtyards with fireplaces, seating, and fountains
Pet friendly
2 acre park
State-of-the-art fitness center and conditioning studio
Ground level retail
Leasing office
Outdoor kitchen
Swimming pool
Pool shelf
Baja deck
Fire pit
Lounge area
Mail area