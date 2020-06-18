All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

608 Clayton Ln

608 Clayton Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 Clayton Lane, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Oh no! You've just been bitten by a spider! But not any old omg burn down the house it's a spider kind of spider. This is more like that super power infusing kind spider that came out of some secret lab of some presumably evil corporation. But unlike that other superhero who can spin webs or punch really hard or other spider person like things, you've been granted the special power of finding the coolest apartment to live in! Imbued with a greater sense of confidence, you find yourself perusing the great and wonderful list that Craig made. And you've come upon the perfect apartment. This one, obviously!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

LED designer pendant lighting

Energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances

Downtown views

9 & 10 foot ceilings

Wood-style flooring in kitchen

Tile flooring in baths

Washer/dryer included in all homes

Elegant finishes and designer fixtures

Wood shelving in linen and walk-in closets

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Aqua lounge

Aquatic Plaza

Bike storage

Clubhouse with business center and high-speed Wi-Fi

Controlled access for parking and building

Outdoor courtyards with fireplaces, seating, and fountains

Pet friendly

2 acre park

State-of-the-art fitness center and conditioning studio

Ground level retail

Leasing office

Outdoor kitchen

Swimming pool

Pool shelf

Baja deck

Fire pit

Lounge area

Mail area

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Clayton Ln have any available units?
608 Clayton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Clayton Ln have?
Some of 608 Clayton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Clayton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
608 Clayton Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Clayton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Clayton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 608 Clayton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 608 Clayton Ln does offer parking.
Does 608 Clayton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Clayton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Clayton Ln have a pool?
Yes, 608 Clayton Ln has a pool.
Does 608 Clayton Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 608 Clayton Ln has accessible units.
Does 608 Clayton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Clayton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
