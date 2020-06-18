608 Clayton Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bike storage internet access

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Oh no! You've just been bitten by a spider! But not any old omg burn down the house it's a spider kind of spider. This is more like that super power infusing kind spider that came out of some secret lab of some presumably evil corporation. But unlike that other superhero who can spin webs or punch really hard or other spider person like things, you've been granted the special power of finding the coolest apartment to live in! Imbued with a greater sense of confidence, you find yourself perusing the great and wonderful list that Craig made. And you've come upon the perfect apartment. This one, obviously!



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



LED designer pendant lighting



Energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances



Downtown views



9 & 10 foot ceilings



Wood-style flooring in kitchen



Tile flooring in baths



Washer/dryer included in all homes



Elegant finishes and designer fixtures



Wood shelving in linen and walk-in closets



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Aqua lounge



Aquatic Plaza



Bike storage



Clubhouse with business center and high-speed Wi-Fi



Controlled access for parking and building



Outdoor courtyards with fireplaces, seating, and fountains



Pet friendly



2 acre park



State-of-the-art fitness center and conditioning studio



Ground level retail



Leasing office



Outdoor kitchen



Swimming pool



Pool shelf



Baja deck



Fire pit



Lounge area



Mail area



