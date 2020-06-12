607 Clayton Ln

Amenities
Legend has it, some girl was possessed by a spirit. Don't worry, it wasn't one of those hail satan type of spirits that requires some weird exorcism or anything like that. Instead, this spirit was a magnificently colorful spirit imbued with the energy of style, design, and supreme architectural prowess. Scholars claim it was some fancy Greek god throwback kind of deal, but what do they know?
Anyways, driven by this new super power like fantasmic infusion, she went forth and created her magnum opus: A North Austin luxury apartment with cool things like wood everywhere, a sweet pool, and grand splashes of color everywhere. Somewhere along the way, they got some fancy things like stainless steel appliances, tile bathroom flooring, and something called an "aquatic lounge" which I'm pretty sure is just a fancy name for a pool.
Apartment Amenities
LED designer pendant lighting
Energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances
Downtown views
9 & 10 foot ceilings
Wood-style flooring in kitchen
Tile flooring in baths
Washer/dryer included in all homes
Elegant finishes and designer fixtures
Wood shelving in linen and walk-in closets
Community Amenities
Aqua lounge
Aquatic Plaza
Bike storage
Clubhouse with business center and high-speed Wi-Fi
Controlled access for parking and building
Outdoor courtyards with fireplaces, seating, and fountains
Pet friendly
2 acre park
State-of-the-art fitness center and conditioning studio
Ground level retail
Leasing office
Outdoor kitchen
Swimming pool
Pool shelf
Baja deck
Fire pit
Lounge area
Mail area