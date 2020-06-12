607 Clayton Ln

Amenities

Legend has it, some girl was possessed by a spirit. Don't worry, it wasn't one of those hail satan type of spirits that requires some weird exorcism or anything like that. Instead, this spirit was a magnificently colorful spirit imbued with the energy of style, design, and supreme architectural prowess. Scholars claim it was some fancy Greek god throwback kind of deal, but what do they know?



Anyways, driven by this new super power like fantasmic infusion, she went forth and created her magnum opus: A North Austin luxury apartment with cool things like wood everywhere, a sweet pool, and grand splashes of color everywhere. Somewhere along the way, they got some fancy things like stainless steel appliances, tile bathroom flooring, and something called an "aquatic lounge" which I'm pretty sure is just a fancy name for a pool.



Apartment Amenities



LED designer pendant lighting



Energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances



Downtown views



9 & 10 foot ceilings



Wood-style flooring in kitchen



Tile flooring in baths



Washer/dryer included in all homes



Elegant finishes and designer fixtures



Wood shelving in linen and walk-in closets



Community Amenities



Aqua lounge



Aquatic Plaza



Bike storage



Clubhouse with business center and high-speed Wi-Fi



Controlled access for parking and building



Outdoor courtyards with fireplaces, seating, and fountains



Pet friendly



2 acre park



State-of-the-art fitness center and conditioning studio



Ground level retail



Leasing office



Outdoor kitchen



Swimming pool



Pool shelf



Baja deck



Fire pit



Lounge area



Mail area







