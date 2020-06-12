All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:15 AM

607 Clayton Ln

607 Clayton Lane · (512) 877-4008
Location

607 Clayton Lane, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Legend has it, some girl was possessed by a spirit. Don't worry, it wasn't one of those hail satan type of spirits that requires some weird exorcism or anything like that. Instead, this spirit was a magnificently colorful spirit imbued with the energy of style, design, and supreme architectural prowess. Scholars claim it was some fancy Greek god throwback kind of deal, but what do they know? 

Anyways, driven by this new super power like fantasmic infusion, she went forth and created her magnum opus: A North Austin luxury apartment with cool things like wood everywhere, a sweet pool, and grand splashes of color everywhere. Somewhere along the way, they got some fancy things like stainless steel appliances, tile bathroom flooring, and something called an "aquatic lounge" which I'm pretty sure is just a fancy name for a pool. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

LED designer pendant lighting

Energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances

Downtown views

9 & 10 foot ceilings 

Wood-style flooring in kitchen

Tile flooring in baths

Washer/dryer included in all homes

Elegant finishes and designer fixtures

Wood shelving in linen and walk-in closets

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Aqua lounge

Aquatic Plaza

Bike storage

Clubhouse with business center and high-speed Wi-Fi

Controlled access for parking and building

Outdoor courtyards with fireplaces, seating, and fountains

Pet friendly

2 acre park

State-of-the-art fitness center and conditioning studio

Ground level retail

Leasing office

Outdoor kitchen

Swimming pool

Pool shelf

Baja deck

Fire pit

Lounge area

Mail area

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Clayton Ln have any available units?
607 Clayton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Clayton Ln have?
Some of 607 Clayton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Clayton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
607 Clayton Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Clayton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Clayton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 607 Clayton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 607 Clayton Ln does offer parking.
Does 607 Clayton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Clayton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Clayton Ln have a pool?
Yes, 607 Clayton Ln has a pool.
Does 607 Clayton Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 607 Clayton Ln has accessible units.
Does 607 Clayton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Clayton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
