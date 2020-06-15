All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

602 Bissonet Lane

602 Bissonet Lane · (512) 795-4427
Location

602 Bissonet Lane, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 602 Bissonet Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1481 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
602 Bissonet Lane Available 07/01/20 Great Home in Austin! - Fresh paint and landscape, new beautiful wood laminate, bathroom remodels, including new plumbing for better water pressure and new water heater. HVAC only 3 years old. Large backyard with shade, perfect for entertaining and/or your dog! Landlord provides once per month lawncare and quarterly pest control. The location is highly desirable, with proximity to Downtown, Domain and Mueller. Walkable to MetroRail. A must see!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4400546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Bissonet Lane have any available units?
602 Bissonet Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 602 Bissonet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
602 Bissonet Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Bissonet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Bissonet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 602 Bissonet Lane offer parking?
No, 602 Bissonet Lane does not offer parking.
Does 602 Bissonet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Bissonet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Bissonet Lane have a pool?
No, 602 Bissonet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 602 Bissonet Lane have accessible units?
No, 602 Bissonet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Bissonet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Bissonet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Bissonet Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 602 Bissonet Lane has units with air conditioning.
