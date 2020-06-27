All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

6009 Fairway ST

6009 Fairway Street · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Fairway Street, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
*SEE 2ND AGENT* 6011 Unit B - Vinyl wood flooring + updated granite throughout! The kitchen has black appliances + a convenient breakfast bar. Find unique built in shelving and a window seat in the Master Bedroom. The large fenced in yard is perfect for entertaining. With 1 over sized garage, there is plenty of room for storage. Washer + Dryer in unit! Great location just under 20 min. to Downtown Austin + 15 min. to the Austin Airport. Easy access to Riverside Gold Course + Roy G. Guerrero River Metro!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Fairway ST have any available units?
6009 Fairway ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 Fairway ST have?
Some of 6009 Fairway ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Fairway ST currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Fairway ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Fairway ST pet-friendly?
No, 6009 Fairway ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6009 Fairway ST offer parking?
Yes, 6009 Fairway ST offers parking.
Does 6009 Fairway ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6009 Fairway ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Fairway ST have a pool?
No, 6009 Fairway ST does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Fairway ST have accessible units?
No, 6009 Fairway ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Fairway ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 Fairway ST has units with dishwashers.
