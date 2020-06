Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location near Davis Ln/Mopac; garage has automatic opener, island kitchen with over the range microwave and refrigerator included. High ceilings. Awesome master with garden tub, separate shower, and huuuuge wrap around closet (you gotta see it!). Carpet in bedrooms only, hard flooring everywhere else. Super cute backyard with lot's of variety, and nice deck to view it!