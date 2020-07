Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage green community fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities green community parking bbq/grill garage

This contemporary home was custom built in 2009 and beautifully architected to fill the home with natural light. This energy-efficient LEED certified home is an entertainer's dream with almost 2000 SF of outdoor balconies and patios complete with BBQ, Sink, Outdoor Fireplace and panoramic views of Austin Country Club Golf Course, Lake Austin and the Pennybacker Bridge. To see virtual tour go to https://www.seetheproperty.com/story/323498/u