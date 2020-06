Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING HOME - COUNTRY KITCHEN - SUPER CLEAN AND COZY - Cute 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home on Quiet Street. Big Shaded Yard and Spacious Garage. Lovely Wood Panelled Kitchen makes it look like a Country Home, Tiled Dining Area, Very private, Close to Downtown and City Entertainment, as well as Major Employers. Intensive Make Ready Completed - READY FOR NEW TENANT - MUST SEE!



(RLNE2284106)