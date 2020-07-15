5806 Cherry Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with easy access to downtown and everything else this city has to offer. No carpet anywhere with updated kitchen and bathroom. This property also offers a dining room/office along with the two bedrooms and living room area. There is a covered parking space with closet for laundry machines. It has no common walls and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with very good neighbors. This area is safe and kid friendly. The (walkscore.com) on this property is a 64 and the bikescore is a 77. A small dog or cat is ok.

Less than a mile from:

HEB

ACC South Austin Campus

Strange Brew Coffee

Multiple restaurants

Square Root Kava Bar

Walgreens, CVS and RiteAid

Several Banks and Credit Unions



