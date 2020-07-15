All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 15 2020

5806 Cherry Park

5806 Cherry Park · No Longer Available
Location

5806 Cherry Park, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with easy access to downtown and everything else this city has to offer. No carpet anywhere with updated kitchen and bathroom. This property also offers a dining room/office along with the two bedrooms and living room area. There is a covered parking space with closet for laundry machines. It has no common walls and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with very good neighbors. This area is safe and kid friendly. The (walkscore.com) on this property is a 64 and the bikescore is a 77. A small dog or cat is ok.

Less than a mile from:

HEB
ACC South Austin Campus
Strange Brew Coffee
Multiple restaurants
Square Root Kava Bar
Walgreens, CVS and RiteAid
Several Banks and Credit Unions
Less than a mile from:
HEB
ACC South Austin Campus
Strange Brew Coffee
Multiple restaurants
Square Root Kava Bar
Walgreens, CVS and RiteAid
Several Banks and Credit Unions

(RLNE1988481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

