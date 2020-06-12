Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

5804 John Blocker Court Available 10/11/19 Stunning Legend Oaks Single Story - Updated! - Nestled in the heart of the Legend Oaks community in South Austin is this lovely, updated, one story corner lot home.

Surrounded by the oaks this home will win your heart over. From the back yard deck (perfect for relaxing after a long day!) to the updated interior, this home has what you're looking for. Enjoy the updated tiled flooring, sleek kitchen, luxurious master bath, high ceilings and easy floor plan. Make sure to move quickly as this home is sure to move fast!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: No



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 9 to 20 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



