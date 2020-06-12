All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:09 AM

5804 John Blocker Court

5804 John Blocker Court · No Longer Available
Location

5804 John Blocker Court, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
5804 John Blocker Court Available 10/11/19 Stunning Legend Oaks Single Story - Updated! - Nestled in the heart of the Legend Oaks community in South Austin is this lovely, updated, one story corner lot home.
Surrounded by the oaks this home will win your heart over. From the back yard deck (perfect for relaxing after a long day!) to the updated interior, this home has what you're looking for. Enjoy the updated tiled flooring, sleek kitchen, luxurious master bath, high ceilings and easy floor plan. Make sure to move quickly as this home is sure to move fast!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: No

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 9 to 20 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 John Blocker Court have any available units?
5804 John Blocker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 John Blocker Court have?
Some of 5804 John Blocker Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 John Blocker Court currently offering any rent specials?
5804 John Blocker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 John Blocker Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5804 John Blocker Court is pet friendly.
Does 5804 John Blocker Court offer parking?
Yes, 5804 John Blocker Court offers parking.
Does 5804 John Blocker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 John Blocker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 John Blocker Court have a pool?
No, 5804 John Blocker Court does not have a pool.
Does 5804 John Blocker Court have accessible units?
No, 5804 John Blocker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 John Blocker Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5804 John Blocker Court does not have units with dishwashers.

