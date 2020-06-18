5715 Mesa Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse dog park parking pool bbq/grill

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?



___________________________________________________________



Amenities



Post Park Mesa is a charming community with lots of shade and serenity.



The apartment homes were built to condo specifications, so they're sturdy and quiet.



All apartment homes have breathtaking views, wood burning fireplaces, spacious patios and unique floorplans. Select units include cozy fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, decks and patios, and more.



Pool



Pet Wash Station



Bark Park



Clubhouse



Grill & Picnic Area



On-site Recycling



