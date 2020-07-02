All apartments in Austin
5713 Nelson Oaks Drive
5713 Nelson Oaks Drive

5713 Nelson Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5713 Nelson Oak Drive, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautifully maintained home with recent updates, including new floors and interior paint. Easy access to 183, 969, 130, YMCA, Expo Center, Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park and airport. Open plan with spacious living and dining area, ample kitchen with island and all appliances. Master suite includes bathroom with garden tub and large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer, security system, 2-car garage and fenced backyard with many birds. Pets okay (cats, 1 well-trained dog). Community has huge pool, playground, trails and more. Lawn service and pest control required. Security deposit $1695.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

If you prefer to stay at home during shelter in place, watch our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/voamgnx.

NOTE: Please practice safe hygiene at this time by wearing gloves, using sanitizer wipes, etc. If you don't feel comfortable visiting in person, once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive have any available units?
5713 Nelson Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive have?
Some of 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5713 Nelson Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 Nelson Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

