5713 Nelson Oaks Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage

Beautifully maintained home with recent updates, including new floors and interior paint. Easy access to 183, 969, 130, YMCA, Expo Center, Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park and airport. Open plan with spacious living and dining area, ample kitchen with island and all appliances. Master suite includes bathroom with garden tub and large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer, security system, 2-car garage and fenced backyard with many birds. Pets okay (cats, 1 well-trained dog). Community has huge pool, playground, trails and more. Lawn service and pest control required. Security deposit $1695.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



If you prefer to stay at home during shelter in place, watch our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/voamgnx.



NOTE: Please practice safe hygiene at this time by wearing gloves, using sanitizer wipes, etc. If you don't feel comfortable visiting in person, once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Contact us to schedule a showing.