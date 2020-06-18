All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5701 MOPAC SOUTH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5701 MOPAC SOUTH
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5701 MOPAC SOUTH

5701 S Mo Pac Expy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5701 S Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Live in a great South Austin area with quick access to Mopac and Hwy 290. The value here for the price is amazing!

Community highlights include:

Basketball court
Clubhouse with Wi-Fi Access
Free Assigned Covered Parking
Gated Access
Onsite Dog Park
Outdoor Fireplace Cabana
Picnic Area with Barbecue
Racquetball Court
Sand Volleyball Court
Shimmering Swimming Pool
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Tennis Court

Head home and relax in style. Unit features vary but most floor plans include the following:
Pantry
Balconies and Patios with Storage
Spacious Walk In Closet
Vertical Blinds
Washer/Dryer Connections
Breakfast Bar
Ceiling Fans
Wood Burning Fireplace
Ample Storage
Garden Tubs
Intrusion Alarms

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 MOPAC SOUTH have any available units?
5701 MOPAC SOUTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 MOPAC SOUTH have?
Some of 5701 MOPAC SOUTH's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 MOPAC SOUTH currently offering any rent specials?
5701 MOPAC SOUTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 MOPAC SOUTH pet-friendly?
Yes, 5701 MOPAC SOUTH is pet friendly.
Does 5701 MOPAC SOUTH offer parking?
Yes, 5701 MOPAC SOUTH offers parking.
Does 5701 MOPAC SOUTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 MOPAC SOUTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 MOPAC SOUTH have a pool?
Yes, 5701 MOPAC SOUTH has a pool.
Does 5701 MOPAC SOUTH have accessible units?
No, 5701 MOPAC SOUTH does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 MOPAC SOUTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 MOPAC SOUTH does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St
Austin, TX 78751
Post Park Mesa
5811 Mesa Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West
Austin, TX 78736
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin