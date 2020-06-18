5701 MOPAC SOUTH

Amenities
Live in a great South Austin area with quick access to Mopac and Hwy 290. The value here for the price is amazing!
Community highlights include:
Basketball court
Clubhouse with Wi-Fi Access
Free Assigned Covered Parking
Gated Access
Onsite Dog Park
Outdoor Fireplace Cabana
Picnic Area with Barbecue
Racquetball Court
Sand Volleyball Court
Shimmering Swimming Pool
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Tennis Court
Head home and relax in style. Unit features vary but most floor plans include the following:
Pantry
Balconies and Patios with Storage
Spacious Walk In Closet
Vertical Blinds
Washer/Dryer Connections
Breakfast Bar
Ceiling Fans
Wood Burning Fireplace
Ample Storage
Garden Tubs
Intrusion Alarms
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.