Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

57 San Marcos Street

57 San Marcos Street · (512) 479-9922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 San Marcos Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 57 San Marcos Street · Avail. now

$6,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished 5 BR / 4 BA - Designer Finishes / Walk to Rainey / 1 mo min lease - 2019 newly built, 5 BR / 4 BA house is located in the heart of DT Austin, across from Rainey Street. Walk to the best restaurants and entertainment Austin has to offer. The modern design features high-end appliances and finishes, open floor plan, and plenty of space to entertain. Designer selected finishes. Owner/agent will accept lease less than 12 months for additional rent & pro-rata commission.

Call to schedule a private showing.
Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 San Marcos Street have any available units?
57 San Marcos Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 57 San Marcos Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 San Marcos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 San Marcos Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 San Marcos Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 57 San Marcos Street offer parking?
No, 57 San Marcos Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 San Marcos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 San Marcos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 San Marcos Street have a pool?
No, 57 San Marcos Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 San Marcos Street have accessible units?
No, 57 San Marcos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 San Marcos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 San Marcos Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 San Marcos Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 San Marcos Street does not have units with air conditioning.
