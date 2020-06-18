All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

5609 Avenue F

5609 Avenue F · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5609 Avenue F, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
Apartment Amenities

Stainless steel kitchen appliances

Granite countertops

Custom wood cabinets

Granite kitchen islands

Stainless chefs' tables

TV and data connections in all kitchens

Full-size washer & dryer connections

Wood plank flooring

Spa-inspired baths with framed mirrors and soaking tubs

9' or 10' ceilings

Ceramic tile floors in entries, kitchens & baths

Pendant and track lighting

Spacious walk-in closets

Linen closets

Built-in computer desks

Programmable thermostats

Balconies

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Coffee Bar

Swimming Pool

Urban Dog Park

Gated Community

Fitness Center

Billiards Lounge

Business Center

Outdoor Poolside Kitchen

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Avenue F have any available units?
5609 Avenue F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 Avenue F have?
Some of 5609 Avenue F's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Avenue F currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Avenue F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Avenue F pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 Avenue F is pet friendly.
Does 5609 Avenue F offer parking?
Yes, 5609 Avenue F does offer parking.
Does 5609 Avenue F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Avenue F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Avenue F have a pool?
Yes, 5609 Avenue F has a pool.
Does 5609 Avenue F have accessible units?
Yes, 5609 Avenue F has accessible units.
Does 5609 Avenue F have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Avenue F does not have units with dishwashers.
