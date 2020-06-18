5609 Avenue F

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Granite countertops
Custom wood cabinets
Granite kitchen islands
Stainless chefs' tables
TV and data connections in all kitchens
Full-size washer & dryer connections
Wood plank flooring
Spa-inspired baths with framed mirrors and soaking tubs
9' or 10' ceilings
Ceramic tile floors in entries, kitchens & baths
Pendant and track lighting
Spacious walk-in closets
Linen closets
Built-in computer desks
Programmable thermostats
Balconies
Community Amenities
Coffee Bar
Swimming Pool
Urban Dog Park
Gated Community
Fitness Center
Billiards Lounge
Business Center
Outdoor Poolside Kitchen