5609 Avenue F

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool pool table hot tub

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



Oh no! You've just been bitten by a spider! But not any old omg burn down the house it's a spider kind of spider. This is more like that super power infusing kind spider that came out of some secret lab of some presumably evil corporation. But unlike that other superhero who can spin webs or punch really hard or other spider person like things, you've been granted the special power of finding the coolest apartment to live in! Imbued with a greater sense of confidence, you find yourself perusing the great and wonderful list that Craig made. And you've come upon the perfect apartment. This one, obviously!



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Stainless steel kitchen appliances



Granite countertops



Custom wood cabinets



Granite kitchen islands



Stainless chefs' tables



TV and data connections in all kitchens



Full-size washer & dryer connections



Wood plank flooring



Spa-inspired baths with framed mirrors and soaking tubs



9' or 10' ceilings



Ceramic tile floors in entries, kitchens & baths



Pendant and track lighting



Spacious walk-in closets



Linen closets



Built-in computer desks



Programmable thermostats



Balconies



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Coffee Bar



Swimming Pool



Urban Dog Park



Gated Community



Fitness Center



Billiards Lounge



Business Center



Outdoor Poolside Kitchen



