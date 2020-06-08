All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

5604 Woodrow #7

5604 Woodrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5604 Woodrow Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5604 Woodrow #7 Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous 2 story 1 bed and 1 1/2 bath - Great location, beautiful condo just blocks away from favorite restaurants and shops.

(RLNE4969285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Woodrow #7 have any available units?
5604 Woodrow #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 5604 Woodrow #7 currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Woodrow #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Woodrow #7 pet-friendly?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 offer parking?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 does not offer parking.
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 have a pool?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 have accessible units?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
