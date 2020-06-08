Rent Calculator
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM
5604 Woodrow #7
5604 Woodrow Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5604 Woodrow Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5604 Woodrow #7 Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous 2 story 1 bed and 1 1/2 bath - Great location, beautiful condo just blocks away from favorite restaurants and shops.
(RLNE4969285)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 have any available units?
5604 Woodrow #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 5604 Woodrow #7 currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Woodrow #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Woodrow #7 pet-friendly?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 offer parking?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 does not offer parking.
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 have a pool?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 have accessible units?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5604 Woodrow #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5604 Woodrow #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
