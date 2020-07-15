Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5512 Burgundy Drive Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous home Northridge Park! - Don't miss out on this 4 bedroom, 3 bath remodeled home in great location. Open concept with spacious living and kitchen. Master offers large space with extra flex space, fireplace, beautiful walk in shower with separate tub and large walk in closet with porch leading into backyard. Recent updates include recessed LED lights, baths, kitchen and energy efficient windows. Private backyard space features pond and storage building and tons of room for entertaining! This one will go quickly!



