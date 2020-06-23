5420 Hitcher Bend

Amenities

Charming single-story home in desirable Village of Western Oaks! Wide open floor plan, with formal dining room that opens to the large living room and kitchen areas. Kitchen is updated with stainless appliances. Granite counters and tile backsplash. Hard tile and laminate flooring throughout, no carpet. Spacious master suite with jetted tub and enormous walk-in closet.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Village of Western Oaks

YEAR BUILT: 1998



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin - great access to Mopac!

- Easy access to all that South Austin has to offer - shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers

- Hard surface floors everywhere - NO CARPET

- Mature shade trees in front and back

- Huge living area w/fireplace

- Expansive Master suite w/large bath and walk in closet

- Fully fenced yard



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $40 per Adult

- $25 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **