5420 Hitcher Bend
Last updated September 4 2019 at 5:24 PM

5420 Hitcher Bend

5420 Hitcher Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Hitcher Bnd, Austin, TX 78749
Village at Western Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/XZTfL5JwcpI

Charming single-story home in desirable Village of Western Oaks! Wide open floor plan, with formal dining room that opens to the large living room and kitchen areas. Kitchen is updated with stainless appliances. Granite counters and tile backsplash. Hard tile and laminate flooring throughout, no carpet. Spacious master suite with jetted tub and enormous walk-in closet.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Village of Western Oaks
YEAR BUILT: 1998

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin - great access to Mopac!
- Easy access to all that South Austin has to offer - shops, cafes, entertainment, employment centers
- Hard surface floors everywhere - NO CARPET
- Mature shade trees in front and back
- Huge living area w/fireplace
- Expansive Master suite w/large bath and walk in closet
- Fully fenced yard

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $40 per Adult
- $25 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Hitcher Bend have any available units?
5420 Hitcher Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Hitcher Bend have?
Some of 5420 Hitcher Bend's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Hitcher Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Hitcher Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Hitcher Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 5420 Hitcher Bend is pet friendly.
Does 5420 Hitcher Bend offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Hitcher Bend offers parking.
Does 5420 Hitcher Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Hitcher Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Hitcher Bend have a pool?
No, 5420 Hitcher Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Hitcher Bend have accessible units?
No, 5420 Hitcher Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Hitcher Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Hitcher Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
