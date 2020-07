Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Red Hot South Austin Neighborhood. 5 Minutes from SOLA, SOFI, SOCO, all the hip south Austin you can handle!! 10 minutes from DOWNTOWN. Walk to ACC South Campus!! Unit has tile floors, and black appliances, was renovated last year!! Quaint street and tranquil living at its best!