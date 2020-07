Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highly walkable home in the middle of north of Hyde Park/53rd/airport blvd area of Austin. Walk to one of the 80+ places to eat, shopping and a very short walk to the new Highland ACC Campus. Perfect home if you have a pet with its spacious fenced in back yard. The property also has a 1 car garage.