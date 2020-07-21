5306 Apple Orchard Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home located 12 minutes from Downtown. ($12 Uber)



Perfect for students and young professionals who work/commute Downtown or South Austin.



Quiet Neighborhood, with street parking

Short distance to I-35 access



Profile:

- M or F

- Annual Salary > 25,000 (or Cosign)

- No smoking

- Credit (700+)



Unit contains furniture, Washer/Dryer, street parking, and access to all common areas including upgraded kitchen, dining area, movie room, and flex room.



Total living space in house = 1,600sqft



Privacy is given at all times!

Home has cameras outside for additional security - alarmed by Simplisafe.



Rent due on 28th of each month.

Refundable security deposit = $1,000