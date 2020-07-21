5306 Apple Orchard Ln

Amenities
Beautiful home located 12 minutes from Downtown. ($12 Uber)
Perfect for students and young professionals who work/commute Downtown or South Austin.
Quiet Neighborhood, with street parking
Short distance to I-35 access
Profile:
- M or F
- Annual Salary > 25,000 (or Cosign)
- No smoking
- Credit (700+)
Unit contains furniture, Washer/Dryer, street parking, and access to all common areas including upgraded kitchen, dining area, movie room, and flex room.
Total living space in house = 1,600sqft
Privacy is given at all times!
Home has cameras outside for additional security - alarmed by Simplisafe.
Rent due on 28th of each month.
Refundable security deposit = $1,000