Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:16 AM

5306 Apple Orchard Ln

5306 Apple Orchard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5306 Apple Orchard Lane, Austin, TX 78744
McKinney

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home located 12 minutes from Downtown. ($12 Uber)

Perfect for students and young professionals who work/commute Downtown or South Austin.

Quiet Neighborhood, with street parking
Short distance to I-35 access

Profile:
- M or F
- Annual Salary > 25,000 (or Cosign)
- No smoking
- Credit (700+)

Unit contains furniture, Washer/Dryer, street parking, and access to all common areas including upgraded kitchen, dining area, movie room, and flex room.

Total living space in house = 1,600sqft

Privacy is given at all times!
Home has cameras outside for additional security - alarmed by Simplisafe.

Rent due on 28th of each month.
Refundable security deposit = $1,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 Apple Orchard Ln have any available units?
5306 Apple Orchard Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5306 Apple Orchard Ln have?
Some of 5306 Apple Orchard Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 Apple Orchard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5306 Apple Orchard Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 Apple Orchard Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5306 Apple Orchard Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5306 Apple Orchard Ln offer parking?
No, 5306 Apple Orchard Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5306 Apple Orchard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5306 Apple Orchard Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 Apple Orchard Ln have a pool?
No, 5306 Apple Orchard Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5306 Apple Orchard Ln have accessible units?
No, 5306 Apple Orchard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 Apple Orchard Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5306 Apple Orchard Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
