5305 Martin Avenue

AUGUST UT PRE-LEASE: 2014 Construction - Modern Amenities - Great Location - This 2014 newly constructed 6 bed / 3.5 bath home features modern amenities that any University of Texas student would want. Located north of The University of Texas, a resident can bike or take the UT Bus to campus. This modern style home features high ceilings, large open living/kitchen area, breakfast area off the kitchen with views of the pleasant courtyard, three top of the line bathrooms with granite counters, and very equal sized bedrooms. The custom kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a large walk-in pantry. The exteriors features a fabulous courtyard around a large tree, 2nd floor balcony, and also a large backyard. The home is only minutes from the Mueller Development which features the new high-end HEB, restaurants, a park with a running trail around the lake, Sunday farmers market, and much more. 4 off-street parking spaces. 6 Tenants Maximum!



Virtual Video Tours:

Part 1 of 2 - http://youtu.be/Gr10lGjWbSs



Part 2 of 2 - http://youtu.be/ooCeWSpFZ1o



Available August



Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2610816)