Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5305 Martin Avenue

5305 Martin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5305 Martin Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
new construction
AUGUST UT PRE-LEASE: 2014 Construction - Modern Amenities - Great Location - This 2014 newly constructed 6 bed / 3.5 bath home features modern amenities that any University of Texas student would want. Located north of The University of Texas, a resident can bike or take the UT Bus to campus. This modern style home features high ceilings, large open living/kitchen area, breakfast area off the kitchen with views of the pleasant courtyard, three top of the line bathrooms with granite counters, and very equal sized bedrooms. The custom kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a large walk-in pantry. The exteriors features a fabulous courtyard around a large tree, 2nd floor balcony, and also a large backyard. The home is only minutes from the Mueller Development which features the new high-end HEB, restaurants, a park with a running trail around the lake, Sunday farmers market, and much more. 4 off-street parking spaces. 6 Tenants Maximum!

Virtual Video Tours:
Part 1 of 2 - http://youtu.be/Gr10lGjWbSs

Part 2 of 2 - http://youtu.be/ooCeWSpFZ1o

Available August

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2610816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Martin Avenue have any available units?
5305 Martin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 Martin Avenue have?
Some of 5305 Martin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Martin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Martin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Martin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5305 Martin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5305 Martin Avenue offer parking?
No, 5305 Martin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5305 Martin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Martin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Martin Avenue have a pool?
No, 5305 Martin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Martin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5305 Martin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Martin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5305 Martin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

