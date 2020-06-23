All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 53 Rainey St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
53 Rainey St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:48 PM

53 Rainey St

53 Rainey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

53 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a3259009b ----
Windsor on the Lake is the height of luxurious living in downtown Austin. Our boutique 31-story high-rise apartment building boasts dynamic views of the Texas State Capitol, Lady Bird Lake, and the Texas Hill Country. With close access to walking/jogging trails, as well as kayak and stand-up paddle board shops nearby, our community is the perfect locale for those who enjoy an active lifestyle. Nestled in the charming Rainey Street District, Windsor on the Lake is the only apartment community that is next to the lake and still just steps away from an array of restaurants and bars.

You will experience a prestigious lifestyle through our incredible community amenities. Relax and unwind in our resort-style pool with tanning deck, or stay fit in our 24-hour fitness center featuring strength and cardio equipment with towel service. For your convenience, we offer gated entry, a direct access parking garage, and private garages available to lease. Our Business Center, Cyber Caf and community Wi-Fi hotspots provide an enticing alternative to working from home and you can remain productive and connected.

Our opulent atmosphere is supported by an incredible array of interior features: granite counter tops, custom cabinets, track lighting and wood plank flooring in every apartment are just the beginning. Select apartment homes feature floor to ceiling windows, spacious verandas, and walk-in showers. We offer an assortment of one or two bedroom apartments and a choice of 22 floor plans, guaranteeing the satisfaction of finding a home that matches your lifestyle and preference.

Windsor on the Lake is the collection of Austin luxury apartments that you have been searching for. Vibrant colors and innovative designs inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright elevate your living experience by providing an ideal atmosphere to relax or entertain. Visit us and tour our luxury community today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Rainey St have any available units?
53 Rainey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Rainey St have?
Some of 53 Rainey St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Rainey St currently offering any rent specials?
53 Rainey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Rainey St pet-friendly?
No, 53 Rainey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 53 Rainey St offer parking?
Yes, 53 Rainey St does offer parking.
Does 53 Rainey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Rainey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Rainey St have a pool?
Yes, 53 Rainey St has a pool.
Does 53 Rainey St have accessible units?
No, 53 Rainey St does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Rainey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Rainey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

45 Flats
4548 Avenue a
Austin, TX 78751
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
West Lake Vistas
7201 Ranch Road 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway
Austin, TX 78727
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin