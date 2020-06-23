53 Rainey St

Amenities

Windsor on the Lake is the height of luxurious living in downtown Austin. Our boutique 31-story high-rise apartment building boasts dynamic views of the Texas State Capitol, Lady Bird Lake, and the Texas Hill Country. With close access to walking/jogging trails, as well as kayak and stand-up paddle board shops nearby, our community is the perfect locale for those who enjoy an active lifestyle. Nestled in the charming Rainey Street District, Windsor on the Lake is the only apartment community that is next to the lake and still just steps away from an array of restaurants and bars.



You will experience a prestigious lifestyle through our incredible community amenities. Relax and unwind in our resort-style pool with tanning deck, or stay fit in our 24-hour fitness center featuring strength and cardio equipment with towel service. For your convenience, we offer gated entry, a direct access parking garage, and private garages available to lease. Our Business Center, Cyber Caf and community Wi-Fi hotspots provide an enticing alternative to working from home and you can remain productive and connected.



Our opulent atmosphere is supported by an incredible array of interior features: granite counter tops, custom cabinets, track lighting and wood plank flooring in every apartment are just the beginning. Select apartment homes feature floor to ceiling windows, spacious verandas, and walk-in showers. We offer an assortment of one or two bedroom apartments and a choice of 22 floor plans, guaranteeing the satisfaction of finding a home that matches your lifestyle and preference.



Windsor on the Lake is the collection of Austin luxury apartments that you have been searching for. Vibrant colors and innovative designs inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright elevate your living experience by providing an ideal atmosphere to relax or entertain. Visit us and tour our luxury community today.