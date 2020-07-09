All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5217 Old Spicewood Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5217 Old Spicewood Springs
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:17 AM

5217 Old Spicewood Springs

5217 Old Spicewood Springs Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5217 Old Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
trash valet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7065bf1045 ---- Nestled in the heart of hill country, sits Marquis at Treetops, a truly unique community that invites you to experience everything unique to Austin, TX. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, Texas, with amenities designed to satisfy your sophisticated taste. From the spectacular views of nature&rsquo;s bounty, to the intricate details of our interiors, this is an apartment home where you can settle in and start living life to the fullest. Our inspiring interiors start with an ample amount of living space, accented by thoughtfully designed extras including 17-foot vaulted ceilings with crown molding, custom accent paint, and the capability for surround sound in your very own living room. Now you can enjoy designer-style extras commonly found in custom-built homes, right here at Marquis at Treetops. Marquis at Treetops apartments in Austin, Texas, is designed for real living. Each artfully-crafted floor plan includes a chef&rsquo;s dream kitchen, complete with granite countertops, energy efficient appliances, and plenty of space for preparing your favorite recipes. Living space is ample, accentuated by expansive 17-foot ceilings and crown molding. The Bull Creek Greenbelt serves as a spectacular backdrop for our unique community and allows you to enjoy resort-style amenities with breathtaking views. Marquis at Treetops - where the majestic beauty of nature meets sublime architecture, design, and style. Welcome to comfortable, elegant living in Austin, Texas. Stop by our office and take a tour of our unique community. Professionally Managed by CWS Apartment Homes, Resort-Style Pool with Hillside View, Sundeck, Indoor Hot Tub with Panoramic Views, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Executive Business Center, His and Hers Dry Saunas, WiFi Social Spaces, Curbside Trash Pick-up and Recycle Centers, Convenient to Entertainment, Shopping, and Fine, Dining, Controlled Access Gates, Concierge Resident Services with On-Site CARES Team, Furnished Corporate Housing, Pet Friendly Apartment Homes, Concierge Resident Services, CWS 24-Hour Maintenance and 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, Expansive and Open Floor Plans, Scenic Views, Open Gourmet Kitchens, Granite Countertops, Oversized Oval Soaking Tubs, Custom Color Paint, Wood Burning Fireplace with Custom Travertine Mantels, 17-Ft Vaulted Ceilings, Crown Molding, Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections, 2&rdquo; Wood Blinds,Side-by-Side Refrigerators, Wood Plank Flooring, Built-In Computer Workstations, Attached Garages, Valet Trash Service with Recycling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Old Spicewood Springs have any available units?
5217 Old Spicewood Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Old Spicewood Springs have?
Some of 5217 Old Spicewood Springs's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Old Spicewood Springs currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Old Spicewood Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Old Spicewood Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 5217 Old Spicewood Springs is pet friendly.
Does 5217 Old Spicewood Springs offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Old Spicewood Springs offers parking.
Does 5217 Old Spicewood Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Old Spicewood Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Old Spicewood Springs have a pool?
Yes, 5217 Old Spicewood Springs has a pool.
Does 5217 Old Spicewood Springs have accessible units?
No, 5217 Old Spicewood Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Old Spicewood Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Old Spicewood Springs does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road
Austin, TX 78754
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd
Austin, TX 78717
Indie
1630 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin