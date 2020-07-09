5217 Old Spicewood Springs

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7065bf1045 ---- Nestled in the heart of hill country, sits Marquis at Treetops, a truly unique community that invites you to experience everything unique to Austin, TX. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, Texas, with amenities designed to satisfy your sophisticated taste. From the spectacular views of nature’s bounty, to the intricate details of our interiors, this is an apartment home where you can settle in and start living life to the fullest. Our inspiring interiors start with an ample amount of living space, accented by thoughtfully designed extras including 17-foot vaulted ceilings with crown molding, custom accent paint, and the capability for surround sound in your very own living room. Now you can enjoy designer-style extras commonly found in custom-built homes, right here at Marquis at Treetops. Marquis at Treetops apartments in Austin, Texas, is designed for real living. Each artfully-crafted floor plan includes a chef’s dream kitchen, complete with granite countertops, energy efficient appliances, and plenty of space for preparing your favorite recipes. Living space is ample, accentuated by expansive 17-foot ceilings and crown molding. The Bull Creek Greenbelt serves as a spectacular backdrop for our unique community and allows you to enjoy resort-style amenities with breathtaking views. Marquis at Treetops - where the majestic beauty of nature meets sublime architecture, design, and style. Welcome to comfortable, elegant living in Austin, Texas. Stop by our office and take a tour of our unique community. Professionally Managed by CWS Apartment Homes, Resort-Style Pool with Hillside View, Sundeck, Indoor Hot Tub with Panoramic Views, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Executive Business Center, His and Hers Dry Saunas, WiFi Social Spaces, Curbside Trash Pick-up and Recycle Centers, Convenient to Entertainment, Shopping, and Fine, Dining, Controlled Access Gates, Concierge Resident Services with On-Site CARES Team, Furnished Corporate Housing, Pet Friendly Apartment Homes, Concierge Resident Services, CWS 24-Hour Maintenance and 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, Expansive and Open Floor Plans, Scenic Views, Open Gourmet Kitchens, Granite Countertops, Oversized Oval Soaking Tubs, Custom Color Paint, Wood Burning Fireplace with Custom Travertine Mantels, 17-Ft Vaulted Ceilings, Crown Molding, Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections, 2” Wood Blinds,Side-by-Side Refrigerators, Wood Plank Flooring, Built-In Computer Workstations, Attached Garages, Valet Trash Service with Recycling.