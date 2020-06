Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the popular Springdale neighborhood in East Austin! This home is just minutes away from Mueller and downtown Austin, so close to many popular East Austin restaurants & attractions. This cute house features hard flooring throughout, with bamboo flooring throughout the main living areas & bedrooms, and hard tile in the bathroom.