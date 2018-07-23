All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5203 Balcones Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5203 Balcones Dr.
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

5203 Balcones Dr.

5203 Balcones Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5203 Balcones Drive, Austin, TX 78731
Highland Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5203 Balcones Dr. Available 06/03/19 2/1 near 2222 & Mopac - 2 bedroom, 1 bath with large sun porch. Pets okay, has large fenced backyard with storage shed. 1 car carport. Quick access to Mopac and 2222. Available for June!

(RLNE4109253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 Balcones Dr. have any available units?
5203 Balcones Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 5203 Balcones Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Balcones Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Balcones Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5203 Balcones Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5203 Balcones Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5203 Balcones Dr. offers parking.
Does 5203 Balcones Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 Balcones Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Balcones Dr. have a pool?
No, 5203 Balcones Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5203 Balcones Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5203 Balcones Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Balcones Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5203 Balcones Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 Balcones Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 Balcones Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St
Austin, TX 78722
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin