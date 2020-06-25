All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5200 N. Lamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5200 N. Lamar
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

5200 N. Lamar

5200 Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5200 Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78751
Brentwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d888820cd ---- Community Amenities Sparkling Pool w/ Wifi Outdoor Kitchen & Grill Area Resident Bike Racks Resident Club Room Gated Community w/ Controlled Access Lush Courtyards Onsite Laundry Services Coming Soon - Fitness Center Package Acceptance Services Complimentary WiFi in Club Room and Pool Short Term Lease Available Sundeck and Lounge Area 24 Hour Emergency Mantenance Bilingual Team Coming soon - Amazon Hub Locker Sparkling Pool w/ Wifi Sparkling Pool w/ Wifi Outdoor Kitchen & Grill Area Onsite Laundry Services Sundeck and Lounge Area Pet Policy Pets - Max 2 allowed, One time Fee $250.00, Rent $15.00 Comments: We love our pets! No age, size, or breed restrictions for well behaved animals. All fees are per pet. Service animals accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 N. Lamar have any available units?
5200 N. Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 N. Lamar have?
Some of 5200 N. Lamar's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 N. Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
5200 N. Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 N. Lamar pet-friendly?
Yes, 5200 N. Lamar is pet friendly.
Does 5200 N. Lamar offer parking?
No, 5200 N. Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 5200 N. Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 N. Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 N. Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 5200 N. Lamar has a pool.
Does 5200 N. Lamar have accessible units?
No, 5200 N. Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 N. Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 5200 N. Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street
Austin, TX 78704
Post Park Mesa
5811 Mesa Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Warwick
2907 West Ave
Austin, TX 78705
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin