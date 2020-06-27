515 E Slaughter Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court courtyard dog park gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ee9b12079 ---- Inside our apartments, you\'ll find upgrades like nine-foot ceilings, under counter lighting, and luxurious garden soaking tubs with tile surrounds. We also provide a full range of community amenities for sports lovers like a golf putting green, bocce ball court, and a resort-style swimming pool. Our vision in creating our apartments in Austin Texas has been to provide residents with modern luxuries in spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom plans. With amenities like extra counter space, large kitchens, and master bedrooms that accommodate a king size bed, we\'ve worked to create an amazing lifestyle for our tenants. We know that your home is your sanctuary and that it\'s important to feel welcomed when you return home at night after work, school, or play. Our beautiful Austin apartments for rent combine savvy features alongside spacious interiors and stylish features. Our apartments will accommodate any personal style whether you like modern or minimalist dor, or you\'re a fan of classic styles like Art Deco. ?Resort Style Swimming Pool ?Courtyard with Relaxation Area and Soothing Water Feature ?Outdoor Grilling and Picnic Area ?Professionally Equipped Athletic Center with HDTV ?Golf Putting Green ?Dog Park ?Bocce Ball Court ?Covered Parking and Detached Garages Available ?Easy Online Rent Pay Apartment Features ?Garden Soaking Tubs with Tile Surround ?Under Counter Lighting ?Expansive Nine Foot Ceilings ?Faux Wood Two Inch Blinds ?Built In desk with Internet Accessibility* ?Wood Vinyl Flooring at Entry, Kitchen and Bathrooms ?Wood Vinyl Flooring in Living Area* ?Granite Counter Tops* ?Tile Back Splash* ?Black Appliances Including Frost Free Refrigerators with Ice Makers ?Designer Wood Framed Mirrors in Bathroom ?Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections ?Outdoor Terraces or Urban Balconies ?Ceiling Fans with Light Kit ?Gourmet Island Kitchens* *Select units