Amenities
5115 Martin Avenue Available 08/01/20 Martin House - August 2020 Pre Lease. 5115 Martin House is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with over 1,400 sq ft of living space. The house features hardwood floors, a utilities room with washer/dryer, a master bedroom with a walk in closet, and a large kitchen with a breakfast nook. Located in the North Loop/Hyde Park area, this home is a short walk to Austin favorites like Flightpath Coffee House, East Side Pies, and Bistro Vonish. Come tour this home today!
(RLNE3666641)