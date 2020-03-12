All apartments in Austin
5115 Martin Avenue

5115 Martin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Martin Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
5115 Martin Avenue Available 08/01/20 Martin House - August 2020 Pre Lease. 5115 Martin House is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with over 1,400 sq ft of living space. The house features hardwood floors, a utilities room with washer/dryer, a master bedroom with a walk in closet, and a large kitchen with a breakfast nook. Located in the North Loop/Hyde Park area, this home is a short walk to Austin favorites like Flightpath Coffee House, East Side Pies, and Bistro Vonish. Come tour this home today!

(RLNE3666641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Martin Avenue have any available units?
5115 Martin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Martin Avenue have?
Some of 5115 Martin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Martin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Martin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Martin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Martin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Martin Avenue offer parking?
No, 5115 Martin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5115 Martin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5115 Martin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Martin Avenue have a pool?
No, 5115 Martin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Martin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5115 Martin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Martin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Martin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
