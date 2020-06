Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Side to right for lease.Unit square footage is smaller than 1829.Whole unit is 1829.Completely remodeled and ready for move in.Granite counter tops,SS appliances with gas cooking,ceiling fans,wood floors,update tub tile,W/D connections on each side.Updated Hardiplank siding,updated plumbing under property,all electrical replaced.Abundant natural light all near trendy Crestview/Hyde Park/North Loop restaurants and shops-just minutes to Downtown.



(RLNE4555017)