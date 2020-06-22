All apartments in Austin
502 E. Oltorf St

502 West Oltorf Street · (512) 877-4008
Location

502 West Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Apartment Amenities

Open & spacious floor plans

Pre-wired intrusion alarms

Cable ready with digital cable available

Full-size stackable washers/dryers

Track & pendant lighting

Extra storage available

European style cabinetry

Kitchen islands 

Ceramic tile flooring & ceramic tile backsplashes

Dual vanity countertops 

Ceramic tile in bathrooms

Premium Berber carpeting & faux wood flooring

High-speed internet access available 

Ceiling fans in bed & living rooms

Linen closets & spacious closets 

Private patios & balconies

9' ceilings & vertical blinds

Granite countertops with under counter lighting

Breakfast nooks 

Stainless steel electric appliances

Garden tubs & separate showers with glass enclosures

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Limited access gates & limited access building

Elegant clubroom with billiards

24-hour fitness center

Picnic/grilling area

Professionally landscaped grounds

Leash-free dog park

Outdoor kitchen and tranquil water wall sculpture

Easy access to St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Easy access to Fulmore Middle School

Easy access to St. Edwards University

Parking garage with elevator access

Full-service business center

Resort style swimming pool

24-hour emergency maintenance

Door-to-door trash pick-up & trash chutes

Resident courtyard with ping pong, fire pit and bocce court

Easy access to I-35N and I-35S, HWY 290, Ben White Blvd

Easy access to Travis Heights Elementary

Easy access to Travis High School

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 E. Oltorf St have any available units?
502 E. Oltorf St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 E. Oltorf St have?
Some of 502 E. Oltorf St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 E. Oltorf St currently offering any rent specials?
502 E. Oltorf St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 E. Oltorf St pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 E. Oltorf St is pet friendly.
Does 502 E. Oltorf St offer parking?
Yes, 502 E. Oltorf St does offer parking.
Does 502 E. Oltorf St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 E. Oltorf St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 E. Oltorf St have a pool?
Yes, 502 E. Oltorf St has a pool.
Does 502 E. Oltorf St have accessible units?
Yes, 502 E. Oltorf St has accessible units.
Does 502 E. Oltorf St have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 E. Oltorf St does not have units with dishwashers.
