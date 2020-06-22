502 E. Oltorf St

Amenities

This place is clutch. Clutch like your friend who has last year's final exam, and knows that the professor doesn't like to change up the exam. Clutch like that time you knew who was throwing that party at the beach where all the celebrities were going. Clutch like that parking spot that just opened up in front of you in South Beach while you were rushing to go see that Dj play. Clutch like the radiant sun that pierced through the rainy skies when you on your way to meet that cute tinder date. Clutch like your friend "who's got the hookup". Have I made my point yet? This place is awesome.



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Open & spacious floor plans



Pre-wired intrusion alarms



Cable ready with digital cable available



Full-size stackable washers/dryers



Track & pendant lighting



Extra storage available



European style cabinetry



Kitchen islands



Ceramic tile flooring & ceramic tile backsplashes



Dual vanity countertops



Ceramic tile in bathrooms



Premium Berber carpeting & faux wood flooring



High-speed internet access available



Ceiling fans in bed & living rooms



Linen closets & spacious closets



Private patios & balconies



9' ceilings & vertical blinds



Granite countertops with under counter lighting



Breakfast nooks



Stainless steel electric appliances



Garden tubs & separate showers with glass enclosures



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Limited access gates & limited access building



Elegant clubroom with billiards



24-hour fitness center



Picnic/grilling area



Professionally landscaped grounds



Leash-free dog park



Outdoor kitchen and tranquil water wall sculpture



Easy access to St. David's South Austin Medical Center



Easy access to Fulmore Middle School



Easy access to St. Edwards University



Parking garage with elevator access



Full-service business center



Resort style swimming pool



24-hour emergency maintenance



Door-to-door trash pick-up & trash chutes



Resident courtyard with ping pong, fire pit and bocce court



Easy access to I-35N and I-35S, HWY 290, Ben White Blvd



Easy access to Travis Heights Elementary



Easy access to Travis High School



