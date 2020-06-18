All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4925 China Garden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4925 China Garden Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:58 PM

4925 China Garden Drive

4925 China Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4925 China Garden Drive, Austin, TX 78730

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Weekley "Brookshire" plan built in 1999. New plush carpet in bedrooms. Porcelain tile & wood elsewhere. Upgraded fans & wrought iron light fixtures. 10' ceilings w/ extensive crown molding. Seashell stone kitchen backsplash. Island cooktop & built-in ovens. Tranquil master bedroom off of sunroom. Jetted tub & separate shower. Impressive master closet with Elfa shelving. Living room wired for surround sound. Sealed garage floor. Spacious backyard, great for entertaining.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 China Garden Drive have any available units?
4925 China Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 China Garden Drive have?
Some of 4925 China Garden Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 China Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4925 China Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 China Garden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 China Garden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4925 China Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4925 China Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 4925 China Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 China Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 China Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 4925 China Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4925 China Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 4925 China Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 China Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 China Garden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
Oak Park
4505 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Volume 4
2709 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Warwick
2907 West Ave
Austin, TX 78705
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin