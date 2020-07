Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Gorgeous re-model! Plank vinyl floors, hard tile, no popcorn, vaulted ceiling, granite kitchen/baths ,brushed hardware and new energy efficient insulated windows throughout. New lighting and ceiling fans in all rooms, walk in master bedroom shower. -- HUGE back yard with patio pergola, hardiplank siding for energy efficiency. Brand new dishwasher and oven/stove. Close-in to town, gyms, groceries,Starbucks. Call for combo. Final move out/cleaning 20-21 Nov