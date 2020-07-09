4907 D Merritt Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** NO CARPET!! Beautiful & Durable Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring throughout unit! This super convenient, first floor unit is freshly renovated and comes complete with washer, dryer and refrigerator. Property is located immediately next door to bus stop and convenience store. Landlord will consider pets that are appropriate for a 800 sf unit. Each unit comes with 2 parking spaces. Has a great deck outside the kitchen for watching the sunsets. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.