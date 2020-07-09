All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4907 D Merritt Drive

Location

4907 Avenue D, Austin, TX 78751
Triangle State

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** NO CARPET!! Beautiful & Durable Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring throughout unit! This super convenient, first floor unit is freshly renovated and comes complete with washer, dryer and refrigerator. Property is located immediately next door to bus stop and convenience store. Landlord will consider pets that are appropriate for a 800 sf unit. Each unit comes with 2 parking spaces. Has a great deck outside the kitchen for watching the sunsets. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

