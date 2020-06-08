Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly

4825 Chesney Ridge Dr Available 06/07/19 Well cared for home in Sendera South with updates! - Well cared for home in Sendera South with updates! Enjoy living where it seems like you are close to everything! Fantastic community pool, plus playground and Hike/bike trails nearby. Owners have lovingly updated the home over the years. Fresh interior paint, 2019 stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, Large kitchen island with breakfast bar. Great for entertaining. Master bathroom has large garden tub and step-in shower, plus Spacious tiled walk in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, living room and back porch. Covered front porch. Recessed lighting in kitchen, living room and hall. 2 car attached garage. Walking distance to Bowie HS, Violet Crown Trail and Wallgreens. Home is outfitted with Google Fiber wiring. Private backyard with covered patio. WOW! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE4893136)