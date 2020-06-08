All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

4825 Chesney Ridge Dr

4825 Chesney Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4825 Chesney Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
4825 Chesney Ridge Dr Available 06/07/19 Well cared for home in Sendera South with updates! - Well cared for home in Sendera South with updates! Enjoy living where it seems like you are close to everything! Fantastic community pool, plus playground and Hike/bike trails nearby. Owners have lovingly updated the home over the years. Fresh interior paint, 2019 stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, Large kitchen island with breakfast bar. Great for entertaining. Master bathroom has large garden tub and step-in shower, plus Spacious tiled walk in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, living room and back porch. Covered front porch. Recessed lighting in kitchen, living room and hall. 2 car attached garage. Walking distance to Bowie HS, Violet Crown Trail and Wallgreens. Home is outfitted with Google Fiber wiring. Private backyard with covered patio. WOW! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE4893136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr have any available units?
4825 Chesney Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr have?
Some of 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Chesney Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 Chesney Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
