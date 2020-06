Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room bbq/grill

Wonderful floor plan with high ceilings, great use of space for living and entertaining. Huge backyard with a deck that is perfect for grilling and entertaining. Spacious master on main level. Wood floors in formals and on stairs and new carpet in bedrooms and game room. Plenty of space to read in front of the fireplace in the living room, watch football in the game room or spend time bird watching in the back yard while relaxing next to the koi pond.