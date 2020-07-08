All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

4802 Clarkson Avenue

4802 Clarkson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4802 Clarkson Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4802 Clarkson Avenue Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: North Campus 6 bed / 3 bath Remodel, High-End Kitchen Features SS Appliances, Wood Floors, Updated Bathrooms - This 6 bed / 3 bath North Campus home underwent a major remodel in 2007. Home features top of the line finishes, spacious living area, gleaming wood floors, high end kitchen with recent stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms with nice tile surrounds, nice sized bedrooms, and a washer / dryer. The fenced backyard features wood deck and a enjoyable side yard. The garage has a manually opening garage door. Only 2 blocks away, the Red River Shuttle at RR and 47th Street drops off at The University of Texas at Austin in about 10 minutes.

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE1862446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 Clarkson Avenue have any available units?
4802 Clarkson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 Clarkson Avenue have?
Some of 4802 Clarkson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 Clarkson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4802 Clarkson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 Clarkson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4802 Clarkson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4802 Clarkson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4802 Clarkson Avenue offers parking.
Does 4802 Clarkson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4802 Clarkson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 Clarkson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4802 Clarkson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4802 Clarkson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4802 Clarkson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 Clarkson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4802 Clarkson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

