4802 Clarkson Avenue Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: North Campus 6 bed / 3 bath Remodel, High-End Kitchen Features SS Appliances, Wood Floors, Updated Bathrooms - This 6 bed / 3 bath North Campus home underwent a major remodel in 2007. Home features top of the line finishes, spacious living area, gleaming wood floors, high end kitchen with recent stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms with nice tile surrounds, nice sized bedrooms, and a washer / dryer. The fenced backyard features wood deck and a enjoyable side yard. The garage has a manually opening garage door. Only 2 blocks away, the Red River Shuttle at RR and 47th Street drops off at The University of Texas at Austin in about 10 minutes.



Available August



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule an appointment.



