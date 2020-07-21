All apartments in Austin
4801 Yucca Hill Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

4801 Yucca Hill Drive

4801 Yucca Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Austin
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

4801 Yucca Hill Drive, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This large 2 bedroom townhouse offers an open concept living space for entertaining, relaxing, and spending time with loved ones. Recently remodeled with modern finishes in the living room and kitchen area , this property has a fresh and vibrant feel. Private outdoor space allows for enjoyment outside while maintaining privacy and one covered and one uncovered parking space assigned to property, as well as a ~24 sf storage unit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Yucca Hill Drive have any available units?
4801 Yucca Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4801 Yucca Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Yucca Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Yucca Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 Yucca Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4801 Yucca Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Yucca Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 4801 Yucca Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Yucca Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Yucca Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 4801 Yucca Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Yucca Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4801 Yucca Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Yucca Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 Yucca Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4801 Yucca Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4801 Yucca Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
