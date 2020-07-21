4801 Yucca Hill Drive

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

This large 2 bedroom townhouse offers an open concept living space for entertaining, relaxing, and spending time with loved ones. Recently remodeled with modern finishes in the living room and kitchen area , this property has a fresh and vibrant feel. Private outdoor space allows for enjoyment outside while maintaining privacy and one covered and one uncovered parking space assigned to property, as well as a ~24 sf storage unit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.