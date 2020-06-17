All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4722 Berkman

4722 Berkman Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4722 Berkman Dr, Austin, TX 78723
RMMA

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
New Mueller Townhome for Rent in Austin, 4722 Berkman Dr -
3 story townhome in highly sought after Mueller area. 4 bedrooms, 3 and half bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Built in 2015 with all the upgrades including gourmet kitchen, hard surface countertops, custom flooring, and stainless appliances. This unit comes with a washer and dryer plus refrigerator. The townhome is in walking distance to Mueller HEB, shopping, bars and restaurants. Townhomes in this area don't last so don't miss your opportunity.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4438806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 Berkman have any available units?
4722 Berkman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4722 Berkman have?
Some of 4722 Berkman's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4722 Berkman currently offering any rent specials?
4722 Berkman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 Berkman pet-friendly?
Yes, 4722 Berkman is pet friendly.
Does 4722 Berkman offer parking?
Yes, 4722 Berkman offers parking.
Does 4722 Berkman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4722 Berkman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 Berkman have a pool?
No, 4722 Berkman does not have a pool.
Does 4722 Berkman have accessible units?
No, 4722 Berkman does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 Berkman have units with dishwashers?
No, 4722 Berkman does not have units with dishwashers.
