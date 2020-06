Amenities

Extremely well kept home in one of the best locations in Austin. Eclectic cabinetry & custom wood in bathrooms. Hard floors throughout. Great flow: dining connects to over-sized covered patio and open to kitchen, good separation between master bedroom and living area/other beds. Good size storage building on property, equivalent worth $200/mo. Minutes from SoLa, SoCo, and downtown. Easy access to major roadways, restaurants, groceries and much more.