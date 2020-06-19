4616 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Available 1/15/19: Charming 2 bed / 1 bath Rosedale home, fenced yard, updated kitchen - This charming 2 bed / 1 bath home is located in the highly desirable Rosedale neighborhood. Bathroom to be gutted and remodeled! Features include a open floor plan, wood floors, wood deck off the large backyard. Kitchen is super cute off the dining area. Lots of natural light. Both bedrooms and the hall bathroom are on the left wing of the home. The washer / dryer is located in the garage. Walk to many fun Brunet Rd restaurants as well.



Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



Brian Copland

Realty Austin

512-576-0288



(RLNE2350262)