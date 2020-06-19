All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4616 Rosedale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4616 Rosedale Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4616 Rosedale Avenue

4616 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Allandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4616 Rosedale Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Allandale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Available 1/15/19: Charming 2 bed / 1 bath Rosedale home, fenced yard, updated kitchen - This charming 2 bed / 1 bath home is located in the highly desirable Rosedale neighborhood. Bathroom to be gutted and remodeled! Features include a open floor plan, wood floors, wood deck off the large backyard. Kitchen is super cute off the dining area. Lots of natural light. Both bedrooms and the hall bathroom are on the left wing of the home. The washer / dryer is located in the garage. Walk to many fun Brunet Rd restaurants as well.

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE2350262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
4616 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 4616 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Rosedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4616 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Rosedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 4616 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 Rosedale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 4616 Rosedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4616 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Polo Club
8519 Cahill Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue
Austin, TX 78757
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave
Austin, TX 78701
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive
Austin, TX 78747
Warwick
2907 West Ave
Austin, TX 78705
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln
Austin, TX 78746
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin